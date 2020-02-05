Coronavirus: What India is doing to prevent the spread of an epidemic

The first few cases of a new infection had been reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The initial response of the Chinese authorities was suppression of any information. People were silenced and this reluctance on the part of the authorities prevented emergency measures on time, which led to the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection spreading out of Wuhan.

Till February 5, the infection has claimed 490 lives and more than 24,000 have been infected, mostly in China but some across the globe. In India, three students from Kerala have been infected and are placed in isolation. All ...