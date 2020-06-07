JUST IN
Unlock 1.0: UP targets to create 10 mn jobs for migrants, says Chief Secy

Govt changes public procurement rules, more preference to local suppliers
Business Standard

Corporate earnings in Q4FY20 disappoint as Covid-19 lockdown bites

Combined revenues of 410 firms declined 6%, while profit before tax fell 35%

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

The lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic hurt the corporate earnings for the January-March 2020 quarter with the combined revenues of 410 companies, which have declared their results so far, down 6 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis during Q4FY20. Their profit before tax fell 35 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter.

India Inc lost seven days during the quarter as the lockdown came in force on March 25. The cut in corporate income tax cushioned the blow a bit and net profit after tax was down 32.3 per cent YoY during the fourth quarter. ALSO READ: ...

First Published: Sun, June 07 2020. 18:59 IST

