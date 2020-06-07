Corporate earnings in Q4FY20 disappoint as Covid-19 lockdown bites

The lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic hurt the corporate earnings for the January-March 2020 quarter with the combined revenues of 410 companies, which have declared their results so far, down 6 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis during Q4FY20. Their profit before tax fell 35 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter.

India Inc lost seven days during the quarter as the lockdown came in force on March 25. The cut in corporate income tax cushioned the blow a bit and net profit after tax was down 32.3 per cent YoY during the fourth quarter. ALSO READ: ...