Covid-19: To reach hinterland, lab chains may be allowed to go for tie-ups

The government is planning to expand testing facilities to the hinterland after a large number of migrant labourers returned home. Of the two options being considered, according to sources, one is to upgrade local labs and allow collaborations with large national diagnostic chains and, the other, is to install RT-PCR machines at medical colleges across the country.

A quick look at the approved testing labs shows that most are concentrated in big cities or in developed districts. India is testing roughly 140,000 samples per day for Covid-19, but most of it is happening at urban centres. ...