Companies facing probe get relief from HC for settling pre-GST disputes

The has paved the way for settlement of pre- disputes between companies and the tax authorities under an amnesty scheme of the government even in the cases where investigations are on.

It quashed rejection of one such application by a committee of officers for settlement of tax disputes under Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) Scheme (SVLDRS), 2019.

The Scheme had provided taxpayers relief in payment of disputed tax amounts ranging from 70 per cent (of the tax amount) to 40 per cent. It also provided for full waiver of interest and penalty.

The court gave the order in a case related to the Thane based real estate company --Nabeel Construction Pvt. Ltd. However, many companies such as JSW Steel have applied for the scheme but their applications were rejected by the committee.

The company wanted to settle its pre- disputes related to the tax dues under SVLDRS, 2019 which came into force from September one, 2019. However, for availing the scheme the tax liabilities must have been quantified by June 30, 2019.

It was the case of Nabeel Construction that it has already admitted its dues during an investigation before the cut off date cited above, Abhishek Rastogi, counsel for the comapny and partner Khaitan & Co., said.

However, the committee of officers rejected the application of the company for settling the dispute on the ground that no show cause notice was served till June 30, 2019 and hence the tax dues were not quantified.

However, Rastogi argued that the amount of duty involved had been already quantified in this case during the investigation before June 30, 2019.

The court held that the view taken by the committee is not only contrary to various principles of law but also to the objects and reasons and the intent of the government in introducing the scheme for the benefit of the assessee and to bring them out of litigation forever pending under pre- regime.

"The view taken by the respondents thus deserves to be quashed and set aside with the order of remand," the court held.

It remanded the matter back to the committee to consider the declaration by the company as valid declaration and grant consequential reliefs to it.

It was the case of the petitioner that in the month of February 2019, an enquiry for investigation against the company was ordered by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Mumbai. During the course of the investigation, the petitioner admitted the total tax liability of Rs 1.28 crore. A portion of the said amount was subsequently confirmed at Rs 1.26 crore in the show-cause notice given on September 20, 2020.