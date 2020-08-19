Covid-19 and the 'techtonic' shift in India Inc's journey towards digital

Serving multi-storyed apartments at two locations--at Patparganj in Delhi and at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad--Sanjay operates a vegetable logistics chain. The man procures supplies from the wholesale market and then reaches them up to the flats in a daily churn that has always been in need of extra hands, especially during the lockdowns and even now, with weekend lockdowns in Ghaziabad.

Yet it hasn’t turned out to be so as digital payments and trolleys make his rounds faster with a smaller battery of young men to serve both places. East Delhi’s crowded footpaths with a tussle ...