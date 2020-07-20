Covid-19 casts a new light on steel as rural India provides some succour

That rural India, where two-thi­rds of the population live and which has a share of 46 per cent of national income, is a potential big market for steel has always been known.

But marketing lethargy and the absence of rural market-specific product development have kept the rural per capita consumption of steel at a fraction of the national average of 76 kg, compared with the world average of 225 kg. The 2017 steel policy says that, as the ground is laid for the development of a “glo­bally competitive industry,” the Indian per capita steel use will take a leap to 160 ...