Covid-19 crisis: Global tenders for vax a long shot, says SBI report

With 62 per cent of the global production capacity of 22.2-billion Covid vaccines already tied up in agreements for sale, state governments that have floated global tenders to procure vaccines could face challenges in the next two months.

A State Bank of India (SBI) report on Friday says “Indian states are in a fix as they are currently facing inelastic supply curve, at least for the next two months”. They point out that this is reflected in the fact that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which floated a tender, has had to extend its deadline from May 18 to May ...