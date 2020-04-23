Covid-19 impact: India crude oil production plummets 5.5% in March

India’s droppped 6 per cent and natural gas 5 per cent in 2019-20 compared to figures last year, matching the slump caused by the pandemic in global crude.

dropped 5.5 per cent and natural gas 14.38 per cent in March 2020. According to a data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), cumulative during 2019-20 was 32.1 million tonne, 5.95 per cent lower than production of 34.2 mt during the corresponding period of last year.





On the other hand, cumulative natural gas production was 31179.96 million metric standard cubic meter (MMSCM) 5.2 per cent lower than production of 32873.4 MMSCM during the corresponding period of last year. This comes at a time when the Indian crude oil basket was seen at a record low of $16.38 a barrel on Wednesday. Interestingly, from the negative price early this week, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude recovered 7.5 per cent to $14.81 a barrel at one point on Thursday. Brent prices was also seen up 5.1 per cent at $21.41 a barrel.

Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC and Oil India dropped 1.97 per cent and 5.66 per cent respectively. On the other hand, the natural gas production by both companies saw a drop of 3.76 per cent and 1.97 per cent compared to the April to March period of 2018-19.

Refinery production during March, 2020 was 21203.58 TMT 5.74 per cent lower when compared with March 2019. Cumulative production during April-March this fiscal was 254385.82 TMT, 1.1 per cent lower than production during corresponding period of last year. Cumulative production by public sector refineries during April-March, 2019-20 was 144715.69 TMT which is 2.18 per cent and 4.15 per cent lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.



Cumulative production by private refineries during 2019-20 was 89.51 million which is 1.67 per cent higher than the target as well as corresponding period of last year.