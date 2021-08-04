Crops' share in agriculture and allied sector drops to 55.5%, shows data

-
Share of crops in gross value of output for agriculture and allied activities has dropped to 55.5 per cent in 2018-19 from 62.4 per cent in 2011-12.
Within the crop group, cereals in 2018-19 commanded a lower share in value of output as compared to fruits and vegetables, which had the largest share at 28.3 per cent, the latest data from the MoSPI showed.
Fruits and vegetables have less state intervention in terms of their marketing and sale as compared to cereals.
