Crude oil speculative positions rise sharply following price fall

The sharp fall in has increased interest in the with crude contracts and open interest rising on the Despite the sharp fall in prices, volumes have not fallen, indicating that they have, in fact, been rising as well. Apart from futures, the option market has seen a sharp rise too.

Crude prices in terms of the Indian basket peaked at over $86 per barrel in first week of October and then started falling, initially on reports that US would relax This ultimately did happen and India and some countries were allowed to lift for some time. During this time, bulls started covering positions and booked profit, resulting in a rise in volumes and trades.





ALSO READ: Oil trades below $51 as supply glut fear grows, eyes on Opec's meeting

has declined sharply in recent sessions. Though the came into effect on November 4, waivers were granted to eight countries to continue to buy oil from Iran for six months.

Sources said that when reports of higher inventories started coming in, crude started falling further and bearish positions were generated globally and in India as well. This again helped increas,e volumes on MCX, a major exchange in India for trading in the commodity. However the volume increase is around 15 per cent only because prices have fallen by around 30 per cent.

Further, is expected to touch a new record high of 12 million bpd in 2019. So, once again the issue of global supply glut has resurfaced. rose to 32.90 million barrels a day in October, from 32.77 million barrels the month prior. continues to increase rapidly. The IEA has warned that global oil supply will outpace demand throughout 2019.



ALSO READ: Oil price collapse fuels India's sovereign bonds to their best quarter

However, open interest or speculative positions have increased 2.57 per cent the past one month on MCX. Bears were building short positions for over a month, but now analysts who track commodity derivatives say that further short building has now slowed down.

Naveen Mathur, Director, Commodities and Currencies, Anand Rathi securities, says, “The recent dramatic fall in crude oil prices was not a speculative move as indicated by the higher volume and open interest. When prices started to move lower, open interest picked up fast and volume followed shortly after.”

While prices have fallen significantly in the short term, reports of slowing global growth and the likelihood of Opec cutting output in its December 6 meeting are not allowing prices to recover.



ALSO READ: Lower oil prices, volume uptick to help paint firms get their shine back



The US-China trade war has led to concerns crude demand would be impacted. Geo-political tension has added to the risk. Mathur says, “A trend (of subdued prices) is likely because more investors support current price movements. With every fall in crude prices, both the OI and volumes are rising sharply. There is still no sign of reversal in the ongoing trend.”

On MCX, however, Crude options have picked up. Last May, 31,275 lots were traded in options. This rose to 80,458 in November while total monthly volume has increased from Rs 15.19 billion in May to Rs 35.43 billion in November.