CSB Bank eyes new highs as CEO CVR Rajendran retires on health grounds

With CSB Bank announcing the retirement, on health grounds, of its turnaround man, CVR Rajendran, from the post of managing director and chief executive officer, the century-old lender from Kerala is set to go for the next round of change.

Pralay Mondal, president of the bank’s retail, SME (small and medium enterprises), operations, and IT segments, is likely to take over the baton from Rajendran, even though a search process is on. Those close to the operations of the bank indicate it was Rajendran’s efforts that transformed it from an old private sector bank to a ...