Daily average e-way bill generation in May falls to one-year low of 1.21 mn

(GST) e-way bill generation decelerated further in May, with the average general falling to a one-year low, indicating a sharp slowdown in economic activity due to the intense second Covid-19 cases.

According to the data by GST Network (GSTN), the IT backbone of the unified indirect tax regime, 19.4 million e-way bills were generated on its portal as on May 16. This averages to 1.21 million e-way bills per day compared to 1.95 million e-way bills per day in April and 2.29 million e-way bills per day generated in March. In fact, the average is the lowest since May 2020, when the e-way bill generation fell to 0.87 million per day. This suggests that for May and June may see a downward trend after touching record levels in April and March.

April saw e-way bill generation decline to 58.7 million from 71.2 million in March, which reflected in the record in April at Rs 1.41 trillion. The numbers for April largely captures transactions or supply made in March. February also saw an average e-way bill generation of 2.28 million per day. Eway-bill generation in May will reflect in the GST numbers of June.

E-way bill is compulsory for the movement of all consignments over Rs 50,000, hence is an early indicator of trend in demand and supply in the economy, which reflects in macroeconomic indicators with a lag. August had seen 49.4 million e-way bill generation, an average of 1.59 million per day.

The economy had started showing recovery signs in September last year after the impact of nation lockdown in the first quarter wore off. GST collections have been exceeding the Rs one trillion mark since October last year.

Key cities including Delhi, Mumbai and those in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, among others are facing a lockdown, supply of goods. Most cities have imposed restrictions on supplies of non-essentials by e-commerce players.

M S Mani, Senior Director, Deloitte India said that the all-time high collections in April, which relates to supplies made in March could now give way to muted collections in the coming months. “While some of the services sectors such as hospitality, entertainment and aviation have been grappling with a significant decline in their businesses, any reduction in e-way bill generation could point towards a significant decline in the GDP,” said Mani.

Several agencies have cut India’s GDP forecast over the past week after the second Covid wave.

Last week, rating agency Moody’s cut India’s gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for FY22 to 9.3 per cent from the earlier projection of 13.7 per cent.

Citi has lowered India’s GDP estimates for FY22 by 50 basis points to 12 per cent in 2021-22 and has warned of another 50 basis points cut. It has indicated a sharp weakening of economic activity. State Bank of India has also cut the forecast by 60 basis points.