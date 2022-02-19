Dairy, tobacco among others excluded from India-UAE trade pact: Official

-
ALSO READ
India, UAE to sign trade pact by Mar 2022; Round-1 of CEPA talks this week
India and UAE sign CEPA; deal to cover almost 90% bilateral trade
India and Australia close to sealing early trade pact: Piyush Goyal
IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccine on Piyush Goyal-WTO chief meet agenda
India-UAE deal on Friday to double bilateral trade to $100 billion
-
India has kept items such as dairy, fruits, cereals, vegetables, tea, coffee, tobacco, dyes,soaps, footwear petroleum, tyres, toys, scraps of aluminium, copper, processed marble, among others out of the trade pact with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said an official.
Areas where manufacturing has been robust and sectors wherein the government has rolled out production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have been put on the negative list, commerce secretary B V R Subrahmanyam told reporters on Saturday.
India and UAE on Friday signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that is set to benefit almost 90 per cent of trade — both exports and imports — between both countries. The pact is expected to kick in over the next 60 days, after UAE completes its constitutional and legal processes.
“This is the first major FTA of a substantial nature, covering a broad spectrum of trade related issues by our government in the last seven years (barring an agreement with Mauritius),” Subrahmanyam said.
This is the first time that the pact has included chapters on intellectual property rights, government procurement, digital trade. “These (chapters) may be very small but they will set the tone and will convey India’s desire to be a large global player,” he explained.
While digital trade will cover areas including paperless trading, personal data protection, cross border flow of information, but dispute settlement provisions will not not apply to this. India also plans to include a digital trade chapter, with respect to inking a trade deal with other countries such as the United Kingdom, European, Canada.
The agreement will open up a plethora of opportunities for MSMEs and provide job opportunities to the tune of 1 million.
The trade pact will provide significant benefits to Indian and UAE businesses, including enhanced market access and reduced tariffs, an official statement said. CEPA is expected to increase in bilateral trade from the current $60 bn to $100 bn in the next five years.
The trade deal has also provided a permanent safeguard mechanism, which will safeguard exporters and businesses from both countries from any unwarranted surge in volumes of any particular product.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU