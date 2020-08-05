How data-driven models map Covid-19 risk prone states, aid policy response

India’s Covid-19 ordeal is not ending any time soon, as it approaches the two-million mark in confirmed cases, with more than 50,000 new infections per day at the national level—more than any other country. At the local level, however, the problems are different.

Cities such as Hyderabad or Pune as well as densely-populated districts such as Nalanda in Bihar are grappling with inadequate health infrastructure to deal with the pandemic. The Centre, states, district administrations and local governments are struggling to have a coordinated effort due to this. One ...