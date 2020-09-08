Debt recast at real estate project level to revive sector: experts

The Kamath panel's move to make debt restructuring mandatory at the project level instead of at the parent company level will help revive construction projects. This, in turn, will help developers revive stalled projects faster, say real estate builders and experts. “The panel has separated the debt of the asset from the main company and see the project viability.

My fear is that most real estate projects have more loan to value (of the asset) that they can sustain, so someone will have to take a haircut,” said Vikas Oberoi, Chairman of Oberoi Realty. As per the ...