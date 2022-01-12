Dec retail inflation rises to 6-month high of 5.59%; Nov IIP growth at 1.4%

Higher telecommunications charges and food prices, along with a comparatively low base one year ago, drove Indian to a six-month high of 5.59% in December, showed government data on Wednesday. This is closer to RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6%.

was 4.91% in November 2021 and 4.59% in December 2020.

The RBI left its repo rate unchanged at 4% for a ninth consecutive policy meeting last month, sticking to its focus on economic growth as India still faces challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Index of Industrial Production decreased in November to 1.4% as supply shortages continued to haunt factory production.

Industrial output grew 3.2% in October, and had contracted 1.9% in November 2020.