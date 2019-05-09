Deep and personal: Why Wilbur Ross hates Indian business regulations

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stayed in India for just two days. But apart from hogging headlines by hitting out at India repeatedly, the hardline Trump Cabinet member also convinced Indian trade negotiators that recent trade spats with the US will take a long time to resolve.

During his visit, Ross met both Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising the issue of high tariffs and market access barriers, a pet peeve of the Trump Administration. However, he spent most of the visit training his guns on regulatory challenges in India, calling ...