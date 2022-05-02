Delhi world's second busiest airport in March as domestic traffic recovers

Delhi was the world's second busiest after USA's Atlanta in March, said a global travel data provider in a ranking that signals Indian aviation’s recovery after being shuttered in the coronavirus pandemic.

made way for Delhi for the second slot, according to data from OAG. India’s aviation market recovering and the government reopening international flights last month helped Delhi airport’s climb.

“With the rise in the number of vaccinated people across the world, governments are easing travel restrictions and slowly opening up their borders. India opened its borders and allowed the entry of fully vaccinated international travellers into the country. These steps have largely helped the travel and tourism industry and given a much-needed boost to air travel,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer of Delhi International Airport Ltd.

operating into the flew around 36 lakh seats, compared to 44 lakh deployed by in Atlanta. However, experts said that Delhi’s rise in the pecking order was an anomaly primarily due to other big aviation markets not yet being fully open for international travel.

“The rise in Delhi’s rank is primarily due to the recovery in India’s domestic travel market which has recovered significantly. The Indian government has adopted a policy of mass vaccination and gradual opening up, helping the aviation industry. However, as more and more countries open up and relax their travel restrictions, Delhi will lose its rank,” said Mayur Patel, head of Asia at OAG Aviation.

Unlike Delhi, other large airports in the region like Dubai and Changi primarily depends on international traffic which is yet to recover and fully remove restrictions post two years of COVID. For example, Thailand-which is a prime source of traffic for still requires travellers to have a minimum stay for 5 nights. Beijing and Shanghai, one of the busiest airports in the world is again facing stiff restrictions as a frsh bout of COVID is sweeping through the country.

A drop in the number of Covid-19 cases, relaxation in restrictions, and the beginning of school and college holidays in some parts of the country are contributing to the demand recovery. The long weekend resulted in a surge in traffic as witnessed high loads both on flights to popular leisure destinations such as Goa and Srinagar and also on metro to metro flights.

On April 18, a Sunday, Indian domestic passenger footfall crossed the 4 lakh mark and for the entire month of April, air traffic was around 1 crore which was 96 percent of April 2019- a benchmark of pre Covid traffic.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, operates 1,600 flights daily which is more than what it used to operate in 2019. The airline is also deploying more A321 aircraft which has 30-50 seats more than the A320 aircraft.