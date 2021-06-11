Demonetisation, Covid-19 brought Indian economy to its knees: Kaushik Basu

On June 23, 2012, soon after he decided to return to his academic life at Cornell University, I received a reply to my email asking the then chief economic advisor (CEA) what finally sealed his decision. “Diminishing marginal returns, I suppose,” replied Kaushik Basu, who had for the first time donned a policy hat as opposed to his academic one at the behest of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, spending over two years in the role.

He and I had interacted closely during that period (2009-12), and it was ironically Singh who had a hand in convincing Basu to take up his next ...