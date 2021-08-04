DGTR favours withdrawal of fibre anti-dumping duty from China, Indonesia

The commerce ministry's arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended to the finance ministry withdrawal of on viscose staple fibre (VSF), used in textiles industry, imported from and Indonesia, a move hailed by apparel exporters' body AEPC.

The Association of Man Made Fibre Industry of India had requested the DGTR for continuation of It was imposed first in 2016, and then extended till October 2021.

"The authority consi­ders it appropriate to recommend withdrawal of on imports,” the DGTR has said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)