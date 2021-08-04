DGTR favours withdrawal of fibre anti-dumping duty from China, Indonesia

-
ALSO READ
Govt not to impose anti-dumping duty on certain copper items import
No anti-dumping duty on fibre board from 4 countries: Revenue dept
Japan files complaint against China in WTO over anti-dumping duties
Govt starts probe to review anti-dumping duty on steel items from China
Third time lucky? Govt begins anti-dumping investigation on solar imports
-
The commerce ministry's arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended to the finance ministry withdrawal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre (VSF), used in textiles industry, imported from China and Indonesia, a move hailed by apparel exporters' body AEPC.
The Association of Man Made Fibre Industry of India had requested the DGTR for continuation of anti-dumping duty. It was imposed first in 2016, and then extended till October 2021.
"The authority considers it appropriate to recommend withdrawal of anti-dumping duty on imports,” the DGTR has said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU