Digital payments in India likely to grow threefold by 2025, says report

-
ALSO READ
Retail payments register 28% jump in June; digital mode sees 23% rise
Digital payments rebound in June after blip in April transactions
Digital payments see good growth in Jul; UPI transactions up 11% to 1.49 bn
30 days into coronavirus lockdown: Impact on digital payment transactions
Digital payments and the pandemic
-
Digital payments in India are expected to grow over threefold by 2025 due to growing smartphone penetration, Covid-led changes in consumer behaviour and policies around financial inclusion.
According to a report by Redseer Consulting, Rs 7,092 trillion worth of transactions are expected to be conducted by 2025, a CAGR of 27 per cent.
This will be on the back of the Covid-19 outbreak that would gradually lead to a change in consumer behaviour as they incline more towards digital.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU