JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

GST Council-like authorities for land, labour, power must for reforms: RBI
Business Standard

Digital payments in India likely to grow threefold by 2025, says report

According to a report by Redseer Consulting, Rs 7,092 trillion worth of transactions are expected to be conducted by 2025, a CAGR of 27 per cent

Topics
Digital Payments

Sai Ishwar  |  Mumbai 

digital payments, online, mobile, smartphone
This will be on the back of the Covid-19 outbreak that would gradually lead to a change in consumer behaviour as they incline more towards digital

Digital payments in India are expected to grow over threefold by 2025 due to growing smartphone penetration, Covid-led changes in consumer behaviour and policies around financial inclusion.

According to a report by Redseer Consulting, Rs 7,092 trillion worth of transactions are expected to be conducted by 2025, a CAGR of 27 per cent.

This will be on the back of the Covid-19 outbreak that would gradually lead to a change in consumer behaviour as they incline more towards digital.


chart


chart
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 00:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU