Dipam keeps ball rolling for stake sale in Bharat Petroleum and others

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) has invited transactions, legal advisors, and asset valuers for divesting stakes in five public-sector undertakings (PSUs) — Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Container Corporation of India (Concor), Shipping Corporation (SCI), and power companies THDC India and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO).

Even after six months of the current financial year, the government has been able to achieve only 12 per cent of its disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 trillion. So far, only Rs 12,357.5 crore has been ...