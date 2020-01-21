Domestic air passenger traffic grows by just 3.74% in 2019: DGCA

Domestic air traffic slipped to low-single digit growth for the first time since 2015, largely due to the closure of Jet Airways.

The country saw double-digit growth only in November because of drop in fares, and saw a decline in April as Jet stopped operations. Though there is an increase in seat capacity on a year-on-year basis, the growth is marginal. Grounding of Boeing 737Max aircraft and ongoing issues with AirbusA320Neo engines, too, has slowed down capacity growth. Last January, the combined fleet of all airlines was 614 aircraft and that has now increased to 646.

“November (2019) witnessed maximum growth of 11.20 per cent. However, the numbers hit a low again dipping to 2.56 per cent in peak holiday season in December. It has been a difficult year for the aviation industry. However, we are hopeful that growth should rebound in the coming financial year after the spate of measures taken by the government,” said Saujanya Shrivastava, chief business officer (Flights & Growth),