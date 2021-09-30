Domestic gas price hiked to $2.9 per mBtu, ceiling raised to $6.3 per mBtu

-
-
The price of domestically produced natural gas has been hiked to $2.90 per million British thermal units (mBtu) for the October 2021-March 2022 period on Thursday. The ceiling price of natural gas produced from deepwater, ultra-deepwater, high pressure-high temperature (collectively called difficult) discoveries has also been hiked to $6.13 per mBtu.
These prices have almost doubled from the price determined by the government for the April 2021 to September 2021 period. Domestic gas price stood at $1.79 per mBtu while the ceiling price for difficult gas stood at $3.62 per mBtu during this period. This will mean more expensive cooking through (PNG) and transport through higher compressed natural gas (CNG) prices.
The hikes are following a firming up of gas prices on global benchmarks that dictate domestic rates.
Since 2014, domestic gas prices are determined by a formula that takes into account the weighted average of natural gas price at global gas hubs. The ceiling price of gas from difficult discoveries is linked to the landed price of alternative fuels.
Both these prices largely move in the same direction. The domestic prices are calculated while taking into account international prices with a three-month lag. This means that the gas price for October-March 2022 is determined based on the global prices till June 30, 2021.
The current prices put significant pressure on upstream companies that are in the business of exploring and producing natural gas. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Oil India (OIL), Reliance Industries (RIL), bp, and Cairn Oil and Gas (a unit of Vedanta) are some of the prominent players that will benefit from a higher gas price.
Among projects that will benefit from the price hike will be RIL and bp’s R Cluster, an ultra-deep-water gas field in block KG D6, off the east coast of India. ONGC’s KG-DWN-98/2 project will also be a big beneficiary of these firmed up gas prices. Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta's oil and gas arm too stands to gain as it produces natural gas from its largely oil-bearing block in Rajasthan.
“Domestic companies are comfortable with natural gas price at $ 3.5 per mBtu or above. This may happen in the April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 price revision,” said Sabri Hazarika, Senior Research Analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services.
“A price of $7-8 per mBtu is remunerative for gas produced from difficult discoveries. These price levels are also expected to be attained in the April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 price revision,” he added.
