Trump India visit LIVE: US Prez, wife to reach Ahmedabad by 11: 40 am
Namaste Trump LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India looks forward to welcoming Trump on his first India visit since assuming office.
US President Donald Trump
Trump India visit LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania and daughter Ivanka, is on his maiden visit to India. He is scheduled to land at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 11:40 am, following which he will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera stadium at 1 pm where he will be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We’re going to have millions and millions of people,” Trump told reporters before heading off Sunday morning.
“I hear it’s going to be a big event. Some people say the biggest event they’ve ever had in India. That’s what the prime minister told me, this will be the biggest event they’ve ever had.”
The US President is also scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal today. On Day-2, India, US may firm up military, defence tie.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said India looks forward to welcoming Trump on his first India visit since assuming office.
