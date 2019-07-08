DoT likely to start tracking system for lost mobile phones next month

The government will launch a technology solution next month to enable detection of lost or stolen that are operating in the country, an official said.

The tracking system would make the detection of stolen possible even if the SIM card is removed or unique code IMEI number is changed, the official revealed.

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) is ready with the technology and the service is expected to be launchedinAugust.“C-DoTis ready with the technology.

The telecom department will approach the minister for its launch after the Parliament session. It should be launched in the next month,” a DoT official said.

The ongoing Parliament session will run till July 26.

The (DoT) had assigned the mobile phone tracking project Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) aimed at bringing down counterfeit cellphones and discouraging theft to C-DoT in July 2017.

The government has proposed to allocate Rs 15 crore for setting up CEIR in the country that will bring down the number of counterfeit handsets and discourage theft.

The CEIR system will block all services on stolen or lost on any network even if the SIM card is removed or IMEI number of the handset is changed.