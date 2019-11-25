DoT sets up committee to examine the impact of telecom tariff hikes

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has set up an internal committee to examine the impact of the increase in tariff hikes that Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio have announced and will come into effect on December 1.

It is learnt that even though the subject is under forbearance (meaning market forces to operate), the government may intervene if the rise is ‘exorbitant’. The committee was set up after the companies announced their decision to raise tariffs. “We will not interfere in their decision to raise tariffs but if the consumer is ...