Draft e-commerce policy set for overhaul, online players submit objections

With most online retailers registering their protest against various provisions of the draft e-commerce policy, the new government that will be taking over after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is expected to make significant changes to it. Online players have demanded more clarity on e-commerce norms, trademark rights, and the extent to which their services will come under the policy hammer.

The deadline for sending comments and suggestions on the draft policy ended on Friday. According to sources, as the model code of conduct is in place, the process of formulation of the ...