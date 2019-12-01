JUST IN
DTC report should be entirely implemented: CBDT member Akhilesh Ranjan

These are recommendations looking at the country's needs, immediate requirements, concerns, and the plans of the government, says Ranjan

Shrimi Choudhary & Dilasha Seth 

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) member Akhilesh Ranjan, who was convener of the task force on the new direct tax code (DTC), took early retirement from government service on Sunday. He was the favourite for the job of CBDT chairman.

Ranjan spoke to Shrimi Choudhary and Dilasha Seth about the challenges the DTC panel faced in arriving at a consensus, particularly from the economic perspective. Excerpts: Your voluntary retirement was surprising, especially because you came first in the line of succession for the post of CBDT chairman. I have spent 37 years in the service (Indian ...

First Published: Sun, December 01 2019. 22:57 IST

