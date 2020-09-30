JUST IN
Due date for 'filing belated, revised' ITRs for AY20 extended to Nov 30

The date is being extended for the 'genuine difficulties' taxpayers face in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Topics
ITR filing last day | CBDT | income-tax returns

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Tax filing
The date is being extended for the "genuine difficulties" taxpayers face in the Covid-19 pandemic

The deadline for filing "belated, revised' Income Tax returns has been extended from September 30 to November 30, said the government on Wednesday.

The date is being extended for the "genuine difficulties" taxpayers face in the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Twitter.

The government had in March through the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020 extended various deadlines under income tax laws till June 30, 2020, following the outbreak of the pandemic.

First Published: Wed, September 30 2020. 16:37 IST

