Due date for 'filing belated, revised' ITRs for AY20 extended to Nov 30

-
ALSO READ
Last date for filing Income Tax Returns extended till November 30
CBDT amends rule for speedy resolution of tax disputes under treaties
CBDT notifies income tax returns forms for 2019-20: Find all the details
New ITR forms call for filing return even if your income isn't taxable
Investors must prepare tax-filing checklist early to avoid hiccups
-
The deadline for filing "belated, revised' Income Tax returns has been extended from September 30 to November 30, said the government on Wednesday.
The date is being extended for the "genuine difficulties" taxpayers face in the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Twitter.
The government had in March through the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020 extended various deadlines under income tax laws till June 30, 2020, following the outbreak of the pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU