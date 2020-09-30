Due date for 'filing belated, revised' ITRs for AY20 extended to Nov 30

The deadline for filing "belated, revised' Income Tax returns has been extended from September 30 to November 30, said the government on Wednesday.

The date is being extended for the "genuine difficulties" taxpayers face in the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Twitter.

The government had in March through the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020 extended various deadlines under income tax laws till June 30, 2020, following the outbreak of the pandemic.