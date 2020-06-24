E-commerce firms ready to comply on 'country of origin' after DPIIT meeting

Following a meeting with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on Wednesday, e-commerce companies have verbally agreed to check with sellers on the issue of displaying the country of origin next to products listed on their platforms.

The companies have been told to come back for the next meeting in about two weeks and provide suggestions and provide information about the challenges they may face to implement the said feature.

According to people aware of the proceedings, the virtual meeting was attended by about 15 companies including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, ShopClues and JioMart, and a verbal agreement was reached between both sides.

"The meeting was held to get stakeholder feedback on incorporating the country of origin next to products listed in different platforms. While companies said they will be able to make the technology-related changes for products being listed in the future, it was also made clear by the government that the responsibility for providing country of origin-related information lay with the seller and not the platform," said one of the people aware of the discussions at the meeting.

The meeting came a day after the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform, which operates under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, made it mandatory for its listed sellers to specify the country of origin while registering all new products on the portal.

The border stand-off between India and China has sparked a campaign here that is gaining momentum to boycott Chinese products. The move to have GeM sellers specify the country of origin was seen by some as a way to lead by example and force other large e-commerce companies to comply as well.





The government, however, claims the latest diktat is part of the broader "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" push. "There is no arm twisting being done here, This issue had come up earlier as well and companies have just been told to increase transparency on their platforms," a senior official said.

The government has also decided not to release official notification on the matter as of now, giving companies time to adapt to the change. "Verbal commitments from the e-commerce players have been noted, and further discussions will take place soon by which time companies are expected to begin the process after making necessary changes," another official said.

Another reason cited for not bringing out a notification is that the ministry plans to observe how the move is being put in place and check any other necessary changes that need to be made. These will then be incorporated in the upcoming e-commerce policy, currently in planning.

A Paytm Mall Spokesperson said, "We welcome and wholeheartedly support the government's decision to promote Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are fully committed to promoting India made products and the manufacturing sector in the country. We have already initiated discussions with our sellers, merchant partners on the next steps to drive this initiative further."

The seller side issues

While the onus of filling out the country of origin has been put on sellers, e-commerce companies' officials pointed out that the challenge is that the millions of existing products already listed on the e-commerce platforms don’t have those details and it would be a very “time consuming” process for the sellers to mark the country of origin for those products.

“The e-commerce companies have to check with their technology teams and decide, how much time it would take for them,” said a person aware of Wednesday's proceedings. “Tech enablement is just 40 per cent of the battle, the rest is about sellers wanting to include the information.”

For already listed products, the number runs in millions, so it is going to be tougher for small sellers, added this person.

Industry insiders said that the move is mostly playing to the “public sentiment and optics," given that products go through a distributed supply chain today around the world.

For instance, finding out the country of origin in the case of unbranded products such as fidget spinners, for example, would be difficult and time-consuming.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday supported the decision to have the country of origin mentioned on e-commerce portals. had raised the demand of mandatory mentioning of “country of origin’ on products sold by the e-commerce companies with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on 15th June.

Praveen Khandelwal, secretary-general of the said that the decision of displaying ‘country of origin’ of product is a welcome step which will arm the consumers to know which country's products they are purchasing and it will certainly be a crucial element in CAITs "Boycott Chinese Goods" campaign. It said, as per information available, various e-commerce companies have about 70 per cent Chinese goods on their portals.