Hiring by e-commerce firms set to rise 32% in 2022: TeamLease report

by e-commerce companies is set to surge 32 per cent in 2022, outstripping the 28 per cent growth clocked this year, according to employment portal TeamLease's report.

It’s not just jobs that have gone up this year, companies have also provided greater remunerations to the employees, the report said. “Appraisals in e-commerce and tech start-ups were at an average of 20 per cent to 30 per cent. Many companies also introduced unique benefits and compensations like relaxing their attendance policies, providing flexibility in schedule changes, implementing additional sick leave and exploring back-up childcare options for employees,” said the report.

The September to December quarter witnessed 57 per cent employers in the ecommerce and tech start-up segment keen to hire more. Over the year, the demand was high for roles like supply chain management, warehouse roles (delivery executives, movers, pickers, packers, loaders etc.), support services, customer service management, and majority of the was concentrated in regions like Ahmedabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad.

Not only Tier I locations, but even Tier II to Tier IV regions have seen a surge in hiring, as e-commerce has now gone deeper into the interiors of the country. From a location perspective, the last quarter saw Kolkata and Gurgaon as top regions for employment in these sectors and among roles, sales and office services stood out, the report added.

“While 2022 is going to be a promising year, some reforms and financial aid is required to help the sectors grow and flourish. In the coming year, especially during the next budget, the government should recognise and support new business models in both product and service segments, aimed at improving consumer experience and providing gainful employment to regular and gig workers with improved earnings,” said TeamLease.

The e-commerce sector grew by 8 per cent in 2020 and 30 per cent in 2021 – and is poised to reach $111 billion by 2024 and $200 billion by 2026. E-commerce and allied sectors are expected to clock $80 billion sales in 2022.