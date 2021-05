E-way bills likely to fall to five-month low amid Covid-19 lockdown

E-way bill generation, which is related to paying goods and services tax (GST) and a key high-frequency indicator of economic activity, may have fallen to a five-month low in April as more cities experience lockdowns due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. In April e-way bill generation may decline to 55-58 million, which is the lowest since at least November.

On the higher side, it is a 17 per cent decline over March. E-way bill generation in April will reflect in the GST numbers of May, which, experts say, could see a fall of close to 20 per cent. According to the data by the GST Network ...