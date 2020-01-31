Economic Survey 2020 to be released today; Union Budget on Saturday

-
ALSO READ
Rajiv Kumar to Krishnamurthy Subramanian: The team behind FM's Budget 2020
Team Sitharaman: Meet the men who are helping FM prepare Budget 2020
FinMin's claim of slowdown having bottomed out has analysts divided
Budget 2020: How will the FM tackle the economic challenge before India?
Nirmala Sitharaman press meet highlights: FM meets state-owned banks
-
The government will release the Economic Survey for 2019-20 on Friday, a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21.
The Survey, a detailed report card on the economic performance in the year, comes amid concerns over a deepening slowdown.
The Survey analyses the trends in agricultural and industrial production, infrastructure, employment, money supply, prices, imports, exports, foreign exchange reserves and other relevant economic factors that have a bearing on the Budget. It is presented in the Parliament ahead of the Budget for the ensuing year.
The Chief Economic Advisor is the principal author of the Economic Survey and incumbent CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian will be presenting the Survey.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU