Economic Survey 2020 to be released today; Union Budget on Saturday

The government will release the for 2019-20 on Friday, a day before Finance Minister presents the Union Budget 2020-21.



The Survey, a detailed report card on the economic performance in the year, comes amid concerns over a deepening slowdown.

The Survey analyses the trends in agricultural and industrial production, infrastructure, employment, money supply, prices, imports, exports, foreign exchange reserves and other relevant economic factors that have a bearing on the Budget. It is presented in the Parliament ahead of the Budget for the ensuing year.

The is the principal author of the and incumbent will be presenting the Survey.