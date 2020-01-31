Economic Survey 2020 to be released today; Union Budget on Saturday

JUST IN
The government will release the Economic Survey for 2019-20 on Friday, a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21.

The Survey, a detailed report card on the economic performance in the year, comes amid concerns over a deepening slowdown.

The Survey analyses the trends in agricultural and industrial production, infrastructure, employment, money supply, prices, imports, exports, foreign exchange reserves and other relevant economic factors that have a bearing on the Budget. It is presented in the Parliament ahead of the Budget for the ensuing year.

The Chief Economic Advisor is the principal author of the Economic Survey and incumbent CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian will be presenting the Survey.
