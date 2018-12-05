Economists differ with govt, revise down GDP growth to below 7.5%

Even as the finance ministry remained confident of “high growth”, economists have revised down their projections for economic growth for 2018-19 as the second quarter delivered just 7.1 per cent expansion. With the first quarter yielding the four-year high of 8.2 per cent growth, the expansion stood at 7.6 per cent in the first half.

This means the economy requires to grow by almost 7.4 per cent in the second half to register 7.5 per cent expansion in FY19, as projected by the finance ministry earlier. SBI has cut the growth for FY19 to 7.2 per cent from its earlier ...