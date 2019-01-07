JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Modi government may give freedom to PSUs to bring in private players
Business Standard

Economy estimated to grow at 7.2% in FY19, up from 6.7% in FY18: CSO

Most private economists have already lowered India's growth forecast to around seven per cent for FY19

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

GDP growth

The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 7.2 per cent in 2018-19 (FY19), up from 6.7 per cent in 2017-18, data released by the Central Statistics Office on Monday showed.

The FY19 gross value added (GVA) growth is estimated at 7.0 per cent, compared to 6.5 per cent for the previous financial year. The FY19 nominal GDP growth is estimated at 12.3 per cent, up from 10 per cent in the previous year.

The CSO estimated FY19 industry sector growth at 7.8 per cent, compared to 5.5 per cent in the previous financial year. It estimated FY19 services sector growth at 7.3 per cent, compared to 7.9 per cent in FY18. Further, it estimated FY19 farm sector growth at 3.8 per cent, against 3.4 per cent in the previous tear.

Most private economists, Reuters reported, have already lowered India's growth forecast to around seven per cent for FY19, compared with the central bank's earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent, citing weakening consumption and slowdown in credit offtake.

First Published: Mon, January 07 2019. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements