Economy estimated to grow at 7.2% in FY19, up from 6.7% in FY18: CSO

The Indian is estimated to grow at 7.2 per cent in 2018-19 (FY19), up from 6.7 per cent in 2017-18, data released by the on Monday showed.

The FY19 gross value added (GVA) growth is estimated at 7.0 per cent, compared to 6.5 per cent for the previous financial year. The FY19 nominal is estimated at 12.3 per cent, up from 10 per cent in the previous year.

The estimated FY19 industry sector growth at 7.8 per cent, compared to 5.5 per cent in the previous financial year. It estimated FY19 services sector growth at 7.3 per cent, compared to 7.9 per cent in FY18. Further, it estimated FY19 farm sector growth at 3.8 per cent, against 3.4 per cent in the previous tear.

Most private economists, Reuters reported, have already lowered India's growth forecast to around seven per cent for FY19, compared with the central bank's earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent, citing weakening consumption and slowdown in credit offtake.