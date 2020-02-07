ED identifies Rs 3,000-crore assets of Kapil Wadhawan in DHFL case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has identified about 20 assets worth Rs 3,000 crore belonging to Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) promoter Kapil Wadhawan in India and abroad. It is assessing these properties for possible attachment in a few weeks.

The assets include a 12,000 square foot parcel of land in Melbourne, Australia, worth around Rs 1,000 crore; a villa in Koshamui in Thailand worth Rs 50 crore; flats and offices in the UK and US. There are several properties in India as well — including four flats in Khar, Mumbai, valued at Rs 125 crore, and a restaurant valued at Rs ...