Emerging economies to continue to lead global growth: Euromonitor survey

Challenges galore Euromonitor International’s Global Economic Forecasts report for the third quarter of the current year predicts that an overwhelming contribution to global growth will continue to come from developing and emerging economies, with their output expected to rise by 4.3 per cent in 2019 and will further improve to touch 4.7 per cent from 2020–2021.

In the advanced economies, growth rate is expected to be 1.7 per cent in 2019 and may decline to 1.5 per cent annually in 2020–2021, the report adds. Among the negative global factors which will continue ...