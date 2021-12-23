Enough demand in India to take care of 5-6 fab plants: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The government has spelled out the incentives and eligibility criteria for kickstarting the country’s semiconductor ecosystem. Minister of Communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw lays out the next steps to make it a reality in an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta.

Edited excerpts: You have pegged the amount of incentive support for the semi-conductor fab project to the size of the chips in terms of nanometers. What is the reason? In chips with sizes between 28-45 nanometers, we expect the highest overall demand from users and this will stay for the next 10-15 years. But we ...