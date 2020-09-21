JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Nearly 3.8 mn EPF members withdraw Rs 44,000 cr since lockdown: Labour Min

Over 380,000 firms struck off under companies law in 3 years: Govt
Business Standard

EPF subscribers cross pre-Covid level in July, but number may be overstated

Earlier, there was a net addition of 20,164 to EPF subscription in April, 172,174 in May. However, new data now shows subscribers shrank by 61,807 in April and addition in May was just 40,551

Topics
Employees Provident Fund | EPF | Lockdown

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

There were net additions of 845,232 subscribers to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) in July, which is more than the monthly average of 654,886 during 2019-20. It should be noted that 2019-20 saw only a few days of lockdown towards the end of March.

While interpreting the data, caution should be exercised about the possibility that initial numbers given for payroll data could be overstated. For instance, it is quite clear now that the impact of lockdown was much more severe in April and May than previously thought. ALSO READ: Nearly 3.8 mn EPF members withdraw Rs ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 17:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.