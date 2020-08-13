Equal inheritance rights for women: What it means for HUF structure

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India on Monday held that daughters enjoy coparcenary rights — the right to inherit father’s property — at birth, and are to be treated at par with sons in this respect. Here is a look at what the order means for the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) structure, and how it impacts succession planning, especially in family-oriented businesses.

What is the genesis of the case? The Hindu Succession Act, 1956, based on the Mitakshara law, did not give coparcenary rights to daughters. However, this law was amended in 2005 to grant ...