JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Omicron spread: Services PMI falls to six-month low in January
Business Standard

Ethanol blending likely to reach 11% in 2020-21 season, says ISMA

This will be a big jump from 8.1 per cent blending seen in last season

Topics
Ethanol blending | ethanol | ISMA

BS Reporter 

ethanol
Representative image of an ethanol plant

India’s ethanol blending with petrol could rise to almost 11 per cent in the current sugar season that started from October, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said today.
.

This will be a big jump from 8.1 per cent blending seen in last season. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have issued a requirement of about 9.5 billion litres of ethanol in 2021-22, calculated considering 11 per cent blending, ISMA said.
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, February 04 2022. 01:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.