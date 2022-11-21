Everything shouldn't be hardcoded into data protection Bill: Vaishnaw

The government has chosen the middle path while writing the draft digital data protection Bill, by not going to the extremes of complete government control or a free hand to Big Tech companies, says Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union communications and electronics & information technology minister, in an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta & Sourabh Lele. He discusses a range of provisions in the Bill, including a list of trusted countries and penalties for violations. Edited excerpts: