JUST IN
Madhya Pradesh govt's women centric-budget in the election year
Explained: Why Indian consumers don't gain from Russian crude oil
Jharkhand govt tables Rs 1.16 trillion budget for FY'24 in Assembly
India's forex reserves see a fall of $325 million to $560.94 billion
Implementation of some norms may perpetuate existing market dominance: CEA
Chhattisgarh GSDP to grow by 8% at constant prices: Economic Survey
India's wheat output dented by heatwave, could limit govt stock building
India's macro stability indicators to improve in FY24: Morgan Stanley
India looking to partner with Embraer, Sukhoi to make small jets locally
No proposal to increase sugar export quota from 6 mn tonnes: Food Secy
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Jharkhand govt tables Rs 1.16 trillion budget for FY'24 in Assembly
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Explained: Why Indian consumers don't gain from Russian crude oil

Supplies from Russia come at a substantial discount to global prices, but Indian pump prices have remained unchanged for nearly ten months

Topics
Russia Oil production | Indian consumers | Fuel

S Dinakar 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Here is a puzzle. The gap between the delivered Russian crude oil rate and the average price of the Indian crude oil basket was as high as $16 a barrel in June, and averaged $7 a barrel in the April 2022-March 2023 period, according to government data. Russian crude averaged $89 a barrel this fiscal, until January, while the Indian crude basket averaged $96 per barrel. Russia has emerged as one of India’s top crude suppliers this past year. Yet pump prices of petrol and diesel have been unchanged for nearly 10 months.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Oil production

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 18:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.