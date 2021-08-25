Exports to ASEAN estimated at $46 billion in FY22, says Anupriya Patel

Minister of state for commerce on Tuesday said the Association of Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN) will be an important region for India with an export target of $46 billion in meeting the global export target of $400 billion in the current fiscal year.

“ASEAN, with over 15 per cent share in India’s global engineering shipment, is likely to be a key region to focus with a target of around $ 16 billion of exports for 2021-22,” the Patel said at the India- Engineering Partnership Summit organized by EEPC India.

India’s engineering exports during April-July was $35.3 billion and is expected to achieve the target set for fiscal 2021-22 at $ 105 billion.