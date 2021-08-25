Exports to ASEAN estimated at $46 billion in FY22, says Anupriya Patel

-
Minister of state for commerce Anupriya Patel on Tuesday said the Association of Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN) will be an important region for India with an export target of $46 billion in meeting the global export target of $400 billion in the current fiscal year.
“ASEAN, with over 15 per cent share in India’s global engineering shipment, is likely to be a key region to focus with a target of around $ 16 billion of exports for 2021-22,” the Patel said at the India-ASEAN Engineering Partnership Summit organized by EEPC India.
India’s engineering exports during April-July was $35.3 billion and is expected to achieve the target set for fiscal 2021-22 at $ 105 billion.
