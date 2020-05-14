Extension of subsidy scheme to increase demand for affordable homes

The extension of Credit Linked Scheme (CLSS) for one more year is expected to boost the sale of properties in the country.

The CLSS for mid income group, for those earning between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, was started in May 2017.

The scheme was to end on March 31, 2020. Now it has been extended to March 2021, the Finance Minister said today. “250,000 middle income families will benefit during 2020-2021 and will lead to investment of over Rs 70000 crore in housing,” the minister said.

Borrowers in MIG I (middle income group) category with income from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh get an interest of 4 per cent and MIG II category with income slab of Rs 12 to Rs 18 lakh gets interest subvention of 3 per cent.

“The extension of CLSS for another year will help demand for the sector to inch back as and when the economy starts to revive. This in turn will help the construction sector to restart operations at the earliest possible,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, a property consultant.

Baijal, however, said that for demand for housing to return, irrespective of the category, the economy must start growing at a stable rate providing individuals financial security.

“The extension of the CLSS under PMAY (Prime Minister Awaas Yojana) will definitely help sustain the demand for affordable housing,” said Kamal Khetan, chairman and MD of Mumbai based Sunteck Realty.

According to Anarock Property Consultants, there are currently 1.562 million under-construction units across the top 7 cities, of which nearly 39 per cent are in the affordable segment priced at less than Rs 40 lakh.

Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock, said that as a ripple effect of the increased demand for affordable housing, it will positively push demand for raw materials like cement, steel, transport and other construction materials.

The finance minister also said that the government would also launch a rental housing scheme in PMAY which aims to provide affordable rental homes to the urban poor and migrant labourers in urban areas.

Sunteck Realty's Khetan said that the allocation planned for providing basic rental accommodation under the PPP model is certainly a better way to improve the quality of living for urban migrants and poor in our big cities.

CLSS for mid income group