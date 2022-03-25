Faltering Sri Lanka holds strategic importance for India, shows data

Sri Lanka is a geo-politically important country for India and New Delhi needs to counter the growing Chinese influence on its economy as it struggles to avoid sovereign defaults.
However, in terms of trade, it holds minor importance for India. For instance, India's exports to Lanka are now nowhere near $6.7 billion in 2014-15.
The share in India's total exports declined from 2.16 per cent in FY15 to just 1.3 per cent in the first 10 months of the current financial year.
India’s imports from Lanka remained less than $1billion in all these years and the share remained in the range of 0.16-0.19 per cent. Only in 2018-19, the share rose to 0.29 per cent.
However, when viewed from Lanka's perspective, India's exports at $4.79 billion accounted for 23.25 per cent of its imports in 2021. India's imports at $979 million, however, constituted just 7.8 per cent of Sri Lanka’s total exports of $12.5 billion in 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU