Farm bills may prompt companies to procure directly, set up front-end infra

Companies are looking to step up direct procurement from farmers after the government pushed through two crucial farm bills in Parliament. The bills-–Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020-–allow farm trade outside mandis and contract farming.

Along with the Essential Commodities Act amendment, the bills are expected to pave the way for investment and increase farmer engagement. Food processing companies are looking to increase ...