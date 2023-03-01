Feb GST collection up 12% YoY to Rs 1.49 trn, dips month-on-month

The (GST) collection in February stood at Rs 1.49 trillion, up about 12 per cent over the same month last year, when the figure was Rs 1.33 trillion.

With this, the monthly GST revenues remained over Rs 1.4 trillion for 12 straight months, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday while releasing provisional data.

However, the February figures are lower than those achieved in the previous month. In January, the GST mop-up stood at Rs 1.56 trillion, the highest after Rs 1.68 trillion in April of the current financial year.

Of the total revenue collected, CGST was Rs 27,662 crore, SGST was Rs 34,915 crore, IGST was Rs 75,069 crore (including ₹35,689 crore collected on import of goods) while cess was Rs 11,931 crore (including Rs 792 crore collected on import of goods).

During the month, revenue from import of goods was six per cent higher and that from domestic transactions (including import of services) was 15 per cent higher year-on-year. This month witnessed the highest cess collection of Rs 11,931 crore since implementation of GST," the ministry said.