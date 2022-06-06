Fertiliser prices likely to come down as India secures supplies till Dec

-
-
India has tied up adequate supplies of urea and di-ammonia phosphate (DAP) till December 2022 to meet its kharif and rabi demand this year in a move that might check prices in the months ahead both in the domestic and international markets, a senior government official said.
India is among the world’s largest buyer of fertilisers, after China, Brazil and the US, and any spike or drop in the demand has a direct bearing on world prices.
If prices of urea and DAP soften going forward, then it could temper the need for further injection of funds for fertiliser subsidy by the Centre beyond the Rs 2-2.5 trillion estimated for FY23.
The Rs 1.05 trillion budget estimate for fertiliser subsidy in FY23 has already been overshot due to a spike in global prices of both finished fertilisers and key raw materials such as natural gas due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.
“India has secured adequate supplies of urea till December 2022, which might negate the need for any further urea imports for the rest of the year,” Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told reporters. He said DAP imports will have to happen as our domestic production is less.
Fertiliser demand usually peaks between April and June for kharif harvest, and October-December for rabi sowing.
DAP demand is higher during the rabi season, while NPK consumption goes up during kharif.
India consumes 30-35 million tonnes of urea a year, of which 7-9 million tonnes is imported, while consumption of DAP is 10-12.5 million tonnes of which local production is 4-5 million tonnes. The rest has to be imported.
According to official sources, India currently has urea stocks of about 7 million tonnes while another 1.6 million tonnes is expected to be imported in the next few months.
Domestic production of urea from July to December 2022 is expected to be about 17.5 million tonnes while 2 million tonnes is projected to be saved due to use of nano urea instead of the conventional variety.
That apart, another 600,000 tonnes is expected to be produced at the newly-commissioned Barauni and Sindhri urea plants.
In all, this will make about 27.5 million tonnes of urea till December 2022, which is enough to meet the requirements for kharif and rabi 2022.
The average full year consumption of urea is 30-35 million tonnes a year.
In the case of DAP, according to an official assessment, the country has about 2.1 million tonnes of DAP in stock as on June 6, while 600,000 tonnes have already been imported and are lying in the ports. Domestic production of DAP between July and December is expected to be about 3 million tonnes.
Official sources say together this will mean that India will have 6.2 million tonnes of DAP in supply between now and December, which will be adequate to meet the demand of both kharif 2022 and subsequent rabi 2023.
Officials added that in FY23, India is expected to import 5-5.5 million tonnes of urea, down from the 6-9 million tonnes it usually imports on an average each year.
